CS:GO patch March 31: Full notes and updates

Shattered Web has come to a close in Counter-Strike, but while the operation may be over, there’s plenty more to see in the game’s latest update.
A new skin collected called Prisma 2 is here, taking on anime and manga themes, featuring 17 community-created weapon finishes.
Here’s the full list of notes for CS:GO’s March 31 update.
Maps
- Breach and Studio are no longer available on official matchmaking servers.
- Anubis and Chlorine have been added to official Casual, Deathmatch, and Scrimmage game modes.
Operation shattered web
- Operation Shattered Web is now over. Players who have an Operation Shattered Web coin in their inventory at this time will receive commemorative inscriptions on their coin with the number of completed operation missions and the number of stars attained.
Prisma 2 case
- Introducing the Prisma 2 Case, featuring 17 community-designed weapon finishes, and the Horizon Knives in Chroma finishes as rare special items.
Misc
- Players who are eligible for cross-promotional content from The Master Chief Collection and Half-Life: Alyx will be able to receive the cross-promotional CS:GO items even if they are VAC banned in CS:GO.
- Fixed game state integration data output for clients in the team coach slot.
- Fixed misalignment of agent poses on the main menu.
- Added missing voice lines for Mr. Muhlik