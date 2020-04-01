CS:GO patch March 31: Full notes and updates

The Prisma 2 collection is here.

Shattered Web has come to a close in Counter-Strike, but while the operation may be over, there’s plenty more to see in the game’s latest update.

A new skin collected called Prisma 2 is here, taking on anime and manga themes, featuring 17 community-created weapon finishes.

Here’s the full list of notes for CS:GO’s March 31 update.

Maps

Image via Valve

Breach and Studio are no longer available on official matchmaking servers.

Anubis and Chlorine have been added to official Casual, Deathmatch, and Scrimmage game modes.

Operation shattered web

Operation Shattered Web is now over. Players who have an Operation Shattered Web coin in their inventory at this time will receive commemorative inscriptions on their coin with the number of completed operation missions and the number of stars attained.

Prisma 2 case

Image via Valve

Introducing the Prisma 2 Case, featuring 17 community-designed weapon finishes, and the Horizon Knives in Chroma finishes as rare special items.

