CS:GO patch March 4: Full notes and updates

A new week means more missions to complete for Operation Shattered Web. Week 16’s missions are out, and there are the always-important tasks of murdering chickens, breaking glass panes, and assassinating Franz Kriegeld.

Besides the new missions, Valve also improved quality-of-life with some miscellaneous updates and fixing a server lag exploit in Vertigo.

Here are the full updates for CS:GO‘s March 3 patch.

Operation Shattered Web

Added all operation missions for Week 16.

Time to Take out the Trash:

Feather Dusting

Massacre 20 chickens in Deathmatch: Defusal Group Delta.

Reward: ★

Oil Spill

Blow up 10 explosive barrels in Danger Zone.

Reward: ★

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Get 10 round wins in Competitive: Agency.

Reward: ★★

Shatter Expectations

Break 200 panes of glass in Casual: Hostage Group.

Reward: ★★

Great Location, Some Explosions

Get 16 round wins in Wingman: Lake.

Reward: ★★★

Quarantined, Isolated, Eliminate

Destroy the Phoenix production facility and eliminate Franz Kriegeld.

Reward: ★★★

Miscellaneous

Materials now store an internal parameter precache to reduce the need for disk access during gameplay.

Fixed a regression with player models in Danger Zone.

Maps

Vertigo