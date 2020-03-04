CS:GO patch March 4: Full notes and updates

A new week means more missions to complete for Operation Shattered Web. Week 16’s missions are out, and there are the always-important tasks of murdering chickens, breaking glass panes, and assassinating Franz Kriegeld.
Besides the new missions, Valve also improved quality-of-life with some miscellaneous updates and fixing a server lag exploit in Vertigo.
Here are the full updates for CS:GO‘s March 3 patch.
Operation Shattered Web
Added all operation missions for Week 16.
Time to Take out the Trash:
Feather Dusting
Massacre 20 chickens in Deathmatch: Defusal Group Delta.
Reward: ★
Oil Spill
Blow up 10 explosive barrels in Danger Zone.
Reward: ★
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
Get 10 round wins in Competitive: Agency.
Reward: ★★
Shatter Expectations
Break 200 panes of glass in Casual: Hostage Group.
Reward: ★★
Great Location, Some Explosions
Get 16 round wins in Wingman: Lake.
Reward: ★★★
Quarantined, Isolated, Eliminate
Destroy the Phoenix production facility and eliminate Franz Kriegeld.
Reward: ★★★
Miscellaneous
- Materials now store an internal parameter precache to reduce the need for disk access during gameplay.
- Fixed a regression with player models in Danger Zone.
Maps
Vertigo
- Fixed server lag exploit
- Fixed minor graphical bugs