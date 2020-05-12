CS:GO patch fixes Grenade damage reliability

Today’s update to CS:GO has improved the unreliability of Grenades after several players experienced odd explosive damage.

Although this update was relatively small, this fix means that players won’t have to worry about whether their Grenades will deal the right amount of damage. Previously, on occasion, grenades would deal very little or no damage if they exploded around small objects like stairs.

Release Notes for today are up. We've improved reliability of picking up weapons with +use when near dropped grenades, HE grenade damage around small obstacles (like stairs) will now apply damage to players more reliably, and more: https://t.co/GDg00yZFXe — CS:GO (@CSGO) May 11, 2020

This form of “stair logic,” as the community called it, has been around for years in CS:GO. Four years ago, one CS:GO player showed his Grenade dealing zero damage to enemy Terrorists standing on the ramp on Mirage. Since there are stairs leading to the edge of the ramp, the Grenade dealt no damage.

This isn’t all, though, according to Valve.

“Hostages will now no longer obscure flashbang traces, allowing players behind them to be blinded,” Valve said. “Players that start the round with a taser and no pistol no longer have their taser deleted, and rechargeable tasers are now recharged at round start.”

There haven’t been any changes to the maps despite some players calling for Mirage to be reworked. Others want the new Cobblestone to be added back into the Active Duty map pool, too.

CS:GO players will have to update their game to the latest patch. Also, the full patch notes can be found on the CS:GO website.