CS:GO legends want to see 3 iconic maps back in CS2

The map pool has been a constant debate throughout CS:GO’s 11 years and if early signs are anything to go by, it will be no different for CS2. Two certified CS:GO legends picked three iconic maps they desperately want to see in CS2.

TaZ was, alongside long-time teammate NEO, the beacon of Polish Counter-Strike in both 1.6 and CS:GO. Though now officially retired, the legend is still passionate about the game and has very particular wishes for the CS2 map pool. TaZ tweeted that he wants Valve to bring back three iconic 1.6 maps–Militia, Siege, and Assault.

Please @CounterStrike bring back MILITIA, SIEGE and ASSAULT — TAZ (@g5taz) June 30, 2023

TaZ isn’t alone in his cravings. Another retired legend that transcended Counter-Strike 1.6 and CS:GO, GeT_RiGhT, showed his support for TaZ’s plea by simply typing “Amen” as a response.

This list of Militia, Siege, and Assault is curious, to say the least. They are all of the hostage rescue type, which stands as a distant second to defuse maps in terms of popularity. It’s refreshing to see so much love shown to hostage maps, especially coming from such a respectful source.

We have to assume that TaZ, and by extension GeT_RiGhT, are mandating for Militia, Siege, and Assault to be available in Competitive CS2 considering how Assault and Militia are currently playable in casual CS:GO modes. The likelihood of that happening is a little iffy, and that’s putting it lightly.

For starters, all three maps have been added to CS:GO at one point or another, but none have broken into Competitive. Furthermore, as fun as they can be, Militia, Siege, and Assault are all wide and open hostage rescue maps with easy-to-access high points for Terrorists, which significantly favors that side of the playing field.

Valve’s struggles to balance Aztec, a bomb defusal map, is widely believed to be the sole reason for the existence of Ancient, and Aztec is much higher on the totem pole of iconic maps than either Militia or Siege, arguably on par with Assault. Valve is understandably concerned with balance in Competitive maps, and if Aztec couldn’t make it, then Militia, Siege, and Assault aren’t playing with the best of odds.

That being said, we’d absolutely love to see old-school classics brought back in CS2 in some capacity, even if it’s outside of Competitive. So far, the only maps that have made an appearance in the CS2 beta are Dust 2, Mirage, and Nuke. Valve promised in the latest update that Office is also coming, while leaks revealed how beautiful Inferno is in the new engine.

About the author