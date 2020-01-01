CS:GO fans vote Happy’s deagle ace as play of the decade

The Counter-Strike community has spoken. A deagle ace from Vincent “Happy” Schopenhauer has won play of the decade.

In a Twitter poll, CS:GO fans chose Happy’s deagle ace vs. TSM at DreamHack Open London 2015 as the standout play of the decade, among many other iconic plays that occurred over the past 10 years. Of the 79,161 votes, the highlight accrued 35.6 percent of the vote within the poll’s 24 hour time frame.

Related: The 10 best CS:GO young players in 2019

CS:GO on Twitter Congratulations to @Happy1, whose Deagle ace on Inferno at @DreamHack Open London 2015 won your vote for CS:GO play of the decade! https://t.co/bf51LxRCKh

Below are the other plays that were nominated by the community for play of the decade.

David “coldzera” Marcelo’s jumping collateral vs. Team Liquid at MLG Columbus 2016

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev’s double noscope vs. Fnatic at ESL One Cologne 2016

Janusz “snax” Pogorzelski’s pistol clutch vs. Natus Vincere at ESL One New York 2016

Jake “Stewie2k” Yip’s B site hold vs. FaZe Clan at ELEAGUE Boston 2018

Olof “olofmeister” Kjabjer’s boost vs. Team LDLC at DreamHack Winter 2014

Chris “chrisJ” de Jong’s AWP ace vs. Team Liquid at ESL One New York 2018

Olof “olofmeister” Kjabjer’s burning defuse vs. Team Dignitas at ESL One Cologne 2014

At the end of the final poll, olofmeister’s boost came in second with 26.1 percent of the vote, coldzera’s jumping double got third with 21.6 percent of the vote, and Stewie2k’s site hold had 16.6 percent of the vote.

TheScore Esports broke down the context of the deagle ace, explaining some reasons for its greatness, such as the skill and the situation. It also helps that Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat’s casting of the highlight made it feel much more momentous.