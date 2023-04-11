CS:GO fans unveil wild predictions for Paris Major’s last RMR qualifier, and one heavyweight has been cursed

Counter-Strike players are trying to perfectly tip who they think can take the last spots at the final CS:GO Major as the BLAST European RMR rolls into view.

With only eight spots left in the Challenger and Legend stages, and a best-of-one format to get there, players are expecting some of the biggest teams in the mix to land in hot water before long—and they’re pretty eager to see some stunning upsets to close out the final run-in to a Global Offensive Major too.

The armchair CS:GO player base congregated in an April 11 thread on Reddit to predict each and every potential “surprise” and it seems no team is safe.

All the usual Counter-Strike favorites were torn to shreds in the tipping thread, with underdogs reigning supreme. Players pointed out that, eventually, every dog has its day, and each top-tier team might be on a knife’s edge.

Gamers thought teams like 9INE, Aurora, and FORZE could see their orgs raking in that sticker money, “depending on their matchup luck.” On the other side of that coin, Vitality and NiP were tipped to be facing some disappointment. And, mainly, every fan seemed to be preparing for G2’s fall from grace: CS:GO fans put the curse on them by claiming the world number ones could be one “compromising situation” away from disappointment.

G2 and Astralis, both noteworthy teams, actually did miss the last Major, so it’s no great stretch to imagine they may fall short ahead of CS:GO’s last dance either.

The Counter-Strike scene has been filled with a bucketload of roster moves and substitutes in recent memory. The lack of a strong top dog might even mean every single team can make it to the last CS:GO Major—if they turn up to play.

All we can hope for are some solid matchups and crisp aim.