CS:GO fans think BLAST’s Paris Major trophy has to be an early April Fools’ joke

The upcoming BLAST Paris CS:GO Major is being talked about a lot among fans, but it’s not for the reason the event creators intended.

BLAST recently revealed the trophy for the event, even giving fans the option between the two colors that the trophy could be. The yellow and purple options caught people’s attention, but the design of the trophy itself brought more laughs than congratulations.

The trophy’s design was inspired by breaking conventions, at least for what CS:GO is known for. Instead of the rigid, more square or triangular designs, this trophy was aimed to be more free-form.

“If Majors of the past have gone right, we want to go left,” BLAST’s head of creative solutions Faye Marlborough said. “We are pivoting away from the hard lines and angles the audience traditionally sees at Majors and moving toward softer lines, curved edges, and playful imagery.”

Fans react to the new BLAST Paris CS:GO Major trophy

Lots of fans spoke their mind online, each bringing a funny remark or comparison for the unconventional design. With April Fools’ Day coming soon, fans even wondered if they were being tricked.

One CS fan on Reddit said as much, but they weren’t alone, with a couple of others sharing the same sentiment. Another user did not hate the idea but more of the concept. “Feels more like a Splatoon 3 trophy because of the goo,” they said. “At least, personally. I don’t hate it, I just don’t know if it suits CS:GO.”

Image via BLAST

Out of all the comments on this specific topic, one fan went into detail as to what it was going for and why it doesn’t work.

“I don’t know what this trend is called, but it’s become extremely widespread over last few years in 3D and 2D design,” they said. “All it boils down to is combining ‘soft’, digitally generated organic forms with more structured geometries to (hopefully) create an interesting contrast. Sometimes it works, but I don’t think that’s the case for this design. It’s quite literally just a hard form plopped on top of a soft form, there’s nothing interesting about the way the forms interact with each other. It would be extremely disappointing if this was the final major trophy for CS:GO.”

The BLAST Paris Major, with its goo-inspired trophy, begins on May 5, 2023.