CS:GO fans agree these are the most overpowered strats in the game’s history

CS:GO is a game that thrives on being balanced, but every now and again, something manages to tilt the scales disproportionately in one side’s favor. It most often comes in the form of a weapon being buffed too much, but there are other ways CS:GO can be broken, like a perfectly executed strategy.

CS:GO fans tried to come up with the most overpowered strats in the game’s history in a Reddit thread on Aug. 14. It may come as a surprise to some, but there weren’t many candidates for game-breaking strats. Being a skill-based competitive shooter is CS:GO’s forte and keeping every aspect of the game balanced is necessary to maintain that status. Through these limited strat propositions, CS:GO fans essentially reaffirm what a stellar job Valve has done with the game since its 2012 launch.

That being said, two strats stand tall over anything else CS:GO history has to provide. One of these is etched into every CS:GO fan’s memory and can be described with a single word—olofboost.

Fnatic’s infamous three-man boost on Overpass that allowed them to oversee most of the map was subsequently deemed illegal but proved deadly in action. Down 13-3 to LDLC during their DreamHack Winter 2014 Major quarter-final, the Swedes won 13 rounds in a row entirely thanks to the olofboost. We can’t think of any argument against this being the most overpowered strat ever put to use in CS:GO.

The other, much more legal strat that fans agree on being overpowered is the so-called window air strike on Mirage. The premise is simple but effective to a tee. CTs usually have a man on window who fights for mid-control and info. Countering that position is the first thing Terrorists do in most rounds, and no strat is more lethal than throwing as many HE grenades toward the window as your team can carry. This improvised air strike requires a single top mid smoke in addition to the HEs for proper execution, then all you need is good aim.

Countering the air strike attempt is often limited to spamming the top mid smoke in hopes you luck into killing somebody before they’ve thrown their nade, but most often than not, resistance is futile. Once you see the HEs flying toward you, it’s already too late.

These are what fans deem the most overpowered strats in CS:GO history. The olofboost is indisputable, it was so broken that Fnatic had to concede a Major quarter-final because of it. The air strike’s simplicity and it being the most overpowered legal strat is a testament to how meticulously balanced CS:GO tends to be 99.9 percent of the time.

