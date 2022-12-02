CS:GO fan literally names his son after FalleN

FalleN might have earned the most gracious homage of his career, the back-to-back CS:GO Major champion in 2016 discovered today.

Matheus Araujo, one of the many fans FalleN has in Brazil, literally named his son after the godfather of the Brazilian scene. The baby born in 2021 is named Arthur Fallen de Oliveira Araujo and the real FalleN only acknowledged it today.

Matheus set up a Twitter account in May 2022 and tried to interact with FalleN back then, but it’s possible that FalleN never saw it because of the action going on at the PGL Antwerp Major. Today, however, the CS:GO captain posted a picture of baby Fallen’s document, thanked Matheus for the tribute, and wished them happiness.

A minha responsabilidade é muito grande e eu vou fazer o meu máximo pra ter um coração tão grande quanto..



Obrigado senhores vamos em frente, buscando sempre ser a melhor versão de nos mesmos, tentando ser bom para nós e para o mundo, dentro das nossas limitações pic.twitter.com/8bLGJuQpi0 — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) December 2, 2022

olá verdadeiro, Fallen Coloquei o nome do meu filho Fallen em sua homenagem @FalleNCS @imperialesports

mais um Major para o brasil @Gaules pic.twitter.com/nIa9LZDNrf — Esfiha FPS (@EsfihaFps) May 14, 2022

“My responsibility is very big and I will do my best to have a heart as big as [my responsibility],” FalleN said. “Thank you gentlemen, let’s go ahead trying to be the best version of ourselves, trying to be good for us and for the world, within our limitations.”

FalleN is the biggest name in Brazilian Counter-Strike because he punched above his weight to put Brazil on the map of the game’s esports scene. He figured it out in the final days of CS 1.6 and the early days of CS:GO that he had to keep the Brazilian community engaged and teach players to have a chance of competing against the best in the world.

The rest is just history. After all the struggles FalleN and his teammates faced when they moved to the U.S. in 2015, like having to share mattresses, he led Luminosity Gaming and later SK Gaming to win MLG Columbus and ESL One Cologne, the two CS:GO Majors of 2016.

FalleN also won several tier-one international tournaments in 2017, such as ESL One Cologne, BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen, and ESL Pro League season six. He’s currently playing for Imperial and attended the two Majors of 2022, including IEM Rio.