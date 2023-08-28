CS:GO fan brings one of the game’s most notorious agent skins to life in cosplay form

A CS:GO fan made the perfect impression of Number K—arguably the most infamous agent skin available in the game—at an anime convention in Malaysia.

The Number K skin is most known as Condom Man in the CS:GO community because of whatever the agent wears to hide his face. Not only was the fan dressed exactly like Condom Man, but he was also walking around the convention with a beautifully made replica of the AWP One Taiji skin.

The fan is called Vincent Hoo and seemingly enjoys cosplaying as Condom Man at anime conventions. There are multiple photos of Hoo dressed as Condom Man on his Instagram and he owns an array of weapon replicas, including the iconic AK-47 BloodSport.

You can tell whoever designed the AWP put a lot of work into it as the replica even features a Crown (Foil) sticker on the scope. This sticker is one of the most popular among skin collectors and the community loved Hoo’s entire cosplay.

“The crown sticker and superconductor sports gloves, bro got everything right,” one fan wrote on Reddit on Aug. 27. “10/10 getup, man must have put in hours on that,” another fan added.

If you were to buy the Condom Man agent skin, an AWP One Taiji Factory New, and a Crown (Foil) sticker in CS:GO, you’d have to spend approximately $1,800 in total, as per Steam’s community market prices on Aug. 28.

While I don’t know how much the Hoo spent on this cosplay, I bet it was considerably cheaper than what he’d have to spend to afford the items in CS:GO.

