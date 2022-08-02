Here are the notes and updates for CS:GO’s Aug. 1 update

As always, Valve has dropped another CS:GO update without any notice—and this time, it includes a series of interesting changes.

In the latest patch, the developers have made changes to Ember, a map that’s made for the Danger Zone mode, some game instructor adjustments, and a major update to the matchmaking system.

When it comes to Ember, the devs have looked into the Cannons, a non-standard weapon that’s located on the map and open for players to use. After the update in July, some players have been complaining that they don’t seem to be working properly. Looking at the long list of changes in this week’s patch, that seems to have been fixed now.

Valve has also introduced some bug fixes to the game instructor, which should now properly reload the saved state if it is disabled and re-enabled. Its floating hints should be disabled in competitive games as well.

But the most important set of changes in the latest patch involves the matchmaking system. Valve has recalibrated skill groups and reset the ranking of every player. Players will now have to win at least one game to get their skill group reassigned.

Valve didn’t shed any light on the details regarding the matchmaking changes. The devs, though, have seemed to have answered the requests of many players who have long complained the system was broken.

CS:GO patch notes

Misc

Multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm, which will require Skill Groups to be recalibrated for accuracy. Your Skill Group will not be visible until you win your next match.

Game instructor should now correctly reload saved state if it is disabled and re-enabled.

Game instructor floating hints are disabled in competitive matches.

Maps

Ember