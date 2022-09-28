Amateur and pro CS:GO duos will face off at Red Bull Flick Invitational Copenhagen

Red Bull Flick 2022, a series of two-vs-two CS:GO tournaments featuring amateur and professional duos, will conclude in November at the Invitational Copenhagen.

The 50,000 euro (approximately $48,000) tournament will run from Nov. 19 to 20, putting the best of the grassroots CS:GO scene against professional players from G2, FURIA, Heroic, BIG, OG, Copenhagen Flames, Team Spirit, and one last pro team that will be revealed at a later date. On Nov. 19, there will be a pre-stage qualifier in Copenhagen to determine the duos that will progress to the main stage, which will be played on Nov. 20.

“A total of 26 amateur duos teams from EMEA and – for the first ever time – North America, will be offered a chance at glory, having earned their way through national and international qualifiers,” the press release reads. “Pre-stage qualifiers will whittle down the amateurs duos to the final two in a tensely competitive group stage to start the first day of the competition. After facing their peers in the pre-stage qualifiers, the top amateur duos will then face-off against the eight invited pro teams in an intense play-off bracket on the big stage, all leading to an epic grand final.”

The Red Bull Flick two-vs-two tournament series kicked off in 2019, and since then, the competition has had some unpredictable results, like the Polish amateur duo Team Garnuchy beating BIG and G2’s duos at Red Bull Flick Helsinki Invitational 2021.

The list of professional players attending the event will be revealed at a later date. It’s possible world-class players such as Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov, Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov, and Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz play at Red Bull Flick Invitational Copenhagen.

The final day of the Red Bull Flick Invitational Copenhagen, Nov. 20, will be broadcast on Red Bull’s Twitch and YouTube channels, in addition to a variety of watch parties commanded by streamers.