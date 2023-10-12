CS2 trims down match lengths in pro scene, making it better for the average viewer

You'll be able to follow more matches in less time.

One week in, the professional matches played in CS2 are significantly shorter than in CS:GO as a result of the switch from MR15 to MR12, according to data provided by Marc Winther, ESL’s head of game ecosystems for Counter-Strike.

The key takeaway is that best-of-ones have been played in one hour instead of one hour and 15 minutes, and best-of-threes have lasted an average of three hours instead of three hours and 30 minutes. To get those conclusions, Winther compared the length of CS2 matches played at ESL Impact, ESL Challenger Jönköping open qualifier (best-of-ones), ESL Challenger Jönköping open qualifier (best-of-threes), and ESL Challenger Jönköping closed qualifier (best-of-threes) with IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League season 17 and 18, IEM Rio, IEM Dallas, and IEM Cologne matches played in 2023.

What does CS2 MR12 map duration look like?



With the first week of data in, map duration avg. is shorter when looking at the 4 datasets available.



Based on this, as a start we've adjusted the #IEM Sydney schedule:



📉 BO1 from 1h15m to 1h

📉 BO3 from 3h30m to 3h pic.twitter.com/2tW51zqgYQ — Marc Winther (@marcwinther) October 12, 2023

Though it’s still soon to say, the switch to MR12, which has a total of 24 rounds maximum plus whatever is necessary if it goes to overtime instead of 30 rounds for regular play, is accomplishing exactly what part of the fans wanted over the past years: to be able to watch more matches in less time. Pro CS:GO matches that had all three maps played usually lasted more than entire football, baseball, and NBA matches.

While trimming the match length sounds like a good thing for fans and tournament organizers, we’re yet to see the full effects of MR12 and how it will affect the way the game is played. Valve has kept CS2‘s economy the same as CS:GO, despite players’ criticism.

Now that there are fewer rounds to play, the CT side is arguably in a tougher spot as their economy is more fragile than the T side because of how much they spend in full buy rounds. It’s easier than ever for the T side to dominate the match if they’re off to a good start as the CTs will have fewer rounds to recover and build a healthy economy.

We’ll get a better picture of the effects of MR12 when IEM Sydney kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 15. The $250,000 event will be the first big tournament played in CS2 and will feature some of the best teams in the world.

