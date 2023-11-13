CS2 skin maker showcases transparent AK-47 and the result is simply incredible

If Valve adds this AK-47 skin to CS2, please don't drop it in the water during my games.

Skin makers are still deciphering what the Source 2 engine offers when it comes to CS2 skins. Skin maker kr1zer, for example, did what nobody has done before on Nov. 12 and created an AK-47 skin made of transparent glass—and the result is impressive.

The transparent AK-47 skin is called PRISM and it’s already causing quite a fuss in the community even though nobody knows if Valve will ever add the skin to CS2. Though the work is immaculate, a lot of players have complained it would be unrealistic to use a weapon made of glass.

I particularly don’t love this argument as it’s pretty clear to me that CS2 is an unrealistic take on the anti-terrorism war. I have never seen real-life soldiers using gold and pink rifles or spinning a knife during combat, for example. In my opinion, the PRISM skin is authentic and it’s fun to see the sky, walls, or ground through the AK-47.

Though skin makers have been making a lot of skins for CS2 over the past few months, this is the first time I’ve seen this sort of technique and it’s all thanks to the Source 2 engine, according to kr1zer.

The only issue I’d have with the PRISM skin, if Valve was to add it to the game, is players dropping it in the water instead of directly to me. Due to the skin’s transparency, it would be a nightmare to find the weapon in Anubis and Ancient’s water. It could, however, become a fun strategy to hide weapons from enemies if you know they’re hunting for guns in an economic round.

Now that kr1zer has uploaded the AK-47 PRISM to CS2’s workshop, it’s up to Valve if it gets introduced to the game or not. Though Valve’s criteria remain obscure, it became clear in recent years that the developer prefers to work with certified, well-known artists to avoid any possible copyright infringements like the famous M4A4 Howl.

Kr1zer has submitted over 640 skins over the years and Valve added the M249 | O.S.I.P.R skin to CS:GO in May 2021 as a part of the Snakebite case.