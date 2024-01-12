The 10 rarest and most valuable AK-47 skins in CS2

In Counter-Strike 2, the rarest and most valuable AK-47 skins are those from limited-time events like Operation Riptide and the St. Marc Collection. Their exclusivity can drive prices from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The power and usefulness of the AK-47 make these skins some of the most sought-after. Skins in CS2 are made to show off to other players, so having a rare skin on a gun you will use all the time is very interesting, which makes demand and prices for these spike a lot.

In this article, I’ll rank the priciest AK-47 skins in CS2 from the most expensive down, based on the lowest prices they’re found in online marketplaces.

The most expensive AK-47 skins in CS2, listed These are the rarest and most expensive AK-47 skins in CS2. This is their non-StatTrak, non-Souvenir, Battle-Scarred variants price. This list is current as of January 2024. Wild Lotus (St. Marc Collection) – $2,500 Gold Arabesque (Dust2 2021 Collection) – $1,500 Fire Serpent (Operation Bravo Case) – $420 Hydroponic (Rising Sun Collection) – $400 X-Ray (Havoc Collection) – $215 Jet Set (Baggage Collection) – $145 Case Hardened – $140 Panthera onca (Ancient Collection) – $110 Fuel Injector (Operation Wildfire Case) – $70 Bloodsport (Spectrum Case) – $63

1) AK-47 Wild Lotus This is the most expensive AK-47 skin in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AK-47 | Wild Lotus skin is a rare and expensive one because it’s the rarest drop from the St. Marc Collection released in November 2019, and it was exclusive to players who owned the Operation Shattered Web battle pass. Its price can go up to $10,000 in its Factory New version.

2) AK-47 Gold Arabesque Worth a lot of its weight in gold. Image via Valve, Remix by Dot Esports

The AK-47 | Gold Arabesque is also the rarest drop from its own set, the 2021 Dust 2 Collection. The price of this covert skin can be as high as $7,000 in its Souvenir, Factory New variant.

3) AK-47 Fire Serpent

A really expensive skin in high rarities. Image via Valve, Remix by Dot Esports

The AK-47 | Fire Serpent is one of the most expensive AK skins in CS2 on the Steam Marketplace because it’s the rarest drop of the first Operation case in CS:GO, Operation Bravo. Now, this skin is worth up to $4,500 in its StatTrak Factory-New version, and Operation Bravo cases can be sold between $40 and $45.

4) AK-47 Hydroponic

A suggestive name. Image via Valve, Remix by Dot Esports

The AK-47 | Hydroponic was a classified drop from the Rising Sun Collection, which was available in CS:GO from 2015 to 2017. With this operation now gone and the skin yet to return in new cases in CS2, Hydroponic is worth up to $1,500 in its Factory New version.

5) AK-47 X-Ray

See how it works on the inside. Image via Valve, Remix by Dot Esports

The AK-47 | X-Ray is another Premium Pass-exclusive rarest drop from an old CS:GO event, Operation Broken Fang, released in December 2020. For this reason, X-Ray can be worth $1,500 as a Factory New skin.

6) AK-47 Jet Set

We’re still in the hundreds of dollars. Image via Valve, Remix by Dot Esports

The AK-47 | Jet Set, released in 2014 as part of CS:GO’s Baggage Collection, stands as its rarest skin. Due to its limited availability, similar to many skins on this list, it commands a high price. If you’re aiming for a Factory New condition, be prepared to shell out up to $720.

7) AK-47 Case Hardened

I love this metallic pattern. Image via Valve, Remix by Dot Esports

The AK-47 | Case Hardened can cost you up to $660 in its StatTrak Factory New edition. It’s a classified skin in the super expensive CS:GO Weapon Case, which is sold for up to $87 apiece.

8) AK-47 Panthera onca

A wild skin with a wild price. Image via Valve, Remix by Dot Esports

AK-47 | Panthera onca is part of the Ancient Collection, which ran in December 2020 along with Operation Broken Fang. Because it’s been unavailable since then and it’s a classified skin, it can be worth $640 in its Souvenir Factory New condition.

9) AK-47 Fuel Injector

A good one for the car fans. Image via Valve, Remix by Dot Esports

The AK-47 | Fuel Injector also has an expensive StatTrak Factory New version costing up to $680. That’s because it’s the rarest skin in the Operation Wildfire Case, also gone years ago.

10) AK-47 Bloodsport

Painted in blood. Image via Valve, Remix by Dot Esports

The AK-47 | Bloodsport skin, originating from the 2017 Spectrum Case, also makes our list. As the Spectrum Case can still be dropped during regular matches in CS2, neither the case nor the Bloodsport skin ranks among the most expensive items. But the Bloodsport skin can reach up to $240 for its StatTrak Factory New version.

Thanks to EsportsFire for the compilation of prices over multiple marketplaces.