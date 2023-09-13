CS2 players think new character models are too much of a good thing

Anyone seen the movie "Wanted"? Well, it's like that.

Of all the bugs popping up in CS2, a new glitch that sees character models firing and bending around corners is frustrating players to no end, and some have the evidence to prove the issue is running rampant in the game, particularly in Premier ranked matchmaking.

Players noticed on the map Inferno that you can easily see an enemy’s character model moving behind cover in areas like CT spawn, but their bullets still make it around the edge of the wall down to Banana. With players finding themselves dying around corners and behind walls, it appears CS2’s movement is in dire need of repair.

Players complained to Valve via a Sept. 11 Reddit post, adding yet another item to the list of concerning issues with the Counter-Strike sequel beta test, which has seen a large uptick in player count as access has opened up over the past few weeks.

One community member described CS2’s new character models as “absolutely unhittable,” and claimed it was even worse when the player’s connection to the server is poor. This movement seems to make jiggle-peeking far more overpowered than in its predecessor CS:GO, according to one player.

Jiggle-peeking and peeker’s advantage weren’t a hugely serious issue as time went on in the classic FPS. Players jiggling around corners were difficult to hit in some circumstances and, as already mentioned, had more to do with a player’s connection stability—however, it seems CS2 has taken this to a new level. “Nothing feels right anymore until I load up [CS:GO] and instantly frag out. What gives?” one player said.

Players pointed to CS2’s character animations, particularly the model’s legs as the main issue. These “wiggly” leg animations, paired with the fact you can see your own feet and legs when you look down, might be one of the biggest problems in CS2 right now according to some fans who describe the animations as “goofy.”

While it might seem like an advantage to escape around a corner, it’s not that simple in CS2. Videos of players getting shot in the head around corners have flooded the community over the past week. A player would be clearly around the corner when suddenly a stray bullet would manage to find their head, leaving the victim confused and frustrated.

Either way, CS2’s character model movement seems to be a problem for both the player escaping, and the one attacking. Fingers crossed Valve is hearing and listening to the feedback.

