CS2 players lament over yet another missing feature from CS:GO: ‘A direct downgrade’ 

A lot of CS:GO features weren’t carried over to CS2 for reasons only Valve knows. One of the features that has been nuked is map-specific agents, and the player base is questioning why as they thought these skins made maps more unique, for example.

In CS:GO, you’d play with a specific skin depending on the map if you used default agent skins. In CS2, on the other hand, there is only one default model for Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists. As of now, the only way to play with different agents in CS2 is by buying the custom agent skins and equipping them.

“Genuinely a direct downgrade, all the varying local factions helped the maps have a bit more personality,” one player wrote on Twitter. “I always thought the local agents stuff was more logical, made map visibility easier to control and more grounded, but whatever I guess, it’s too late,” another player wrote.

R.I.P. Local CT and T Agents from Global Offensive 🙁



Counter-Strike 2 only lets you play as British SAS or Eastern-European Phoenix if you unequip a custom agent.



Here are all 60+ player models we will no longer see play as in CS2: pic.twitter.com/cqQEl5s1L0 — beat. (@beat_crazey) October 2, 2023

The problem with this, other than players having to spend extra money, is that a lot of these purchasable agent skins are tough to notice and often mesh with the maps’ backgrounds. This is why nearly every professional tournament in CS:GO banned the agent skins and only allowed players to use default ones.

On top of this issue, this is only one of the cool features missing from CS2. Valve released the game globally with not as many game modes, bad servers in comparison to third-party services, and without key console commands.

The removal of map-specific agent skins could be because the models were outdated and Valve is going to rework them. But the lack of communication on this, if that’s the case, has a considerable number of players thinking that Valve removed them forever to force players who want to play with different agents to buy them.

