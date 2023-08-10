CS2 players beg Valve to fix one ‘problematic’ feature before launch

Counter-Strike 2 hype is off the charts, with players discussing the game more and more each day. On Aug. 9, they talked about a feature that desperately needs fixing before launch.

One player on Reddit analyzed how some agent skins look in certain areas, specifically Sir Bloody Loudmouth Darryl on Anubis. They pointed out from certain angles, the agent’s head is almost invisible. In contrast, the default agent is much easier to spot, essentially giving an unfair advantage to those with a skin.

“I don’t think Valve will be removing agent skins, but I urge Valve to please please fix these contrasting differences. At the bare minimum, the outline of the agent skins (esp the head) should be in contrast to the background in all maps,” the player said.

And other players couldn’t agree more.

The difference is enormous. Image by u/Pokharelinishan

“I agree with all of this. Since day 1 that the agents came out, they were wack. People abusing some agents skins is just straight up problematic for an competitive environment,” a player on Reddit responded.

Some players even came up with ideas that would solve this issue, like only displaying default skins in competitive matches. But despite the suggestions, they’re convinced Valve won’t listen. “Valve would rather alter every problematic area of a map to make agents more readable than address the problem directly,” one player said.

We can’t say we disagree with the sentiment. While agent skins are disabled in most professional tournaments to remain competitive integrity, they can ruin games in CS:GO matchmaking, and have already done so in a few of my games.

With CS2’s arrival on the horizon and Valve taking its time to fix as many issues as possible, we’re hoping the devs take action.

