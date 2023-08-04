CS2 players discover ‘new’ feature, but it’s actually been in CS:GO for years

Some Counter-Strike 2 players believe they’ve found a ‘game changer’ feature, but it’s actually been in CS:GO for years.

The mentioned feature is the ability to hear HE grenades and Smokes explode across the entire map, which was highlighted by one player on Aug. 3. Many community members in the comments view it as something new, CS2 exclusive as well, but those who have paid attention to details in CS:GO know it’s been around for a while.

In the video, the author is throwing both Smokes and HEs on Anubis in CS2, then wandering to the other side of the map on the practice server. There, they also hear the grenades go off.

We hate to break it to you, but this has already been in CS:GO for what feels like forever. Personally, I always used any of the sound cues of both grenades going off in the game to tell where the enemy player or team is going, especially when I was left alone from my squad. For example, when I was defending Mirage A site alone in a clutch, I could easily hear a similar sound if a Smoke was used on B.

If you create a practice server in CS:GO yourself, you can give it a try. I did so as well, and from my experience, the explosion of every HE and Smoke is heard from anywhere on the map. The only “new” thing could be the bounce sound, but as some in the comments have pointed out, this could be a bug.

About the author