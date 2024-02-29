Category:
CS2 players are begging Valve to add black flashbang screens and remove the ringing sound

Valve, please fix.
Published: Feb 29, 2024 09:21 am
The A bombsite on Anubis, an Egyptian temple map in Counter-Strike 2,
Screenshot by Dot Esports

As video games expand their accessibility settings, it’s natural that players begin asking for them. CS2 is a game notable for lacking some popular accessibility options, like black and silent flashbang effects, and players are demanding Valve add them to the popular FPS.

Recently, a CS2 streamer figured out a way to remove the ringing sound from flashbangs through clever console commands. They shared their findings on Feb. 26, but it was shortlived as Valve removed this option altogether.

“Sadly with the newest version of I, these commands no longer work,” austincsgo shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 28, sparking discussion regarding accessibility options in Valve’s flagship shooter. That same day, a Reddit thread cropped up where dozens of players chimed in and asked Valve to introduce some options found in other titles, such as Modern Warfare 3—these being the fade-to-black flashbang and no ringing sound.

Screenshot taken of player aiming a flashbang toward the sky in Dust 2's CS2.
Flashbangs are a key part of CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players responding to the thread and talking about the “tinnitus-inducing ringing sound” shared ways to dampen the effect through equalizers and similar software. But more important, as one user puts it, is the question of fade-to-black flashbangs. The flashes in Counter-Strike 2 are exceptionally bright and, combined with the ringing, can make for an unpleasant experience, more aggravated for those with photosensitive or hearing conditions. The consensus in the replies is nearly unanimous, and one player even said Valve could earn itself some additional attention by introducing these accessibility options.

A prominent franchise with a similar system is the rebooted Modern Warfare series, which introduced an alternative flashbang, useful for those sensitive to bright lights. Instead of getting flashed in-game and real-life simultaneously, you’ll face a pitch-black screen briefly. Even for people without eyesight issues, this can be a welcome thing. Here’s hoping Valve realizes the implications and adds these parameters so all players can game comfortably.

