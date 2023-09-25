CS2 players agree one weapon feels ‘most accurate it has ever been’

If Valve isn’t playing tricks on us, Counter-Strike 2 should release this Wednesday, ending a half-a-year wait since it was announced in March. Players have been enjoying the beta a lot, with many praising one gun for its accuracy.

Many CS2 players have been in awe of Desert Eagle’s accuracy. On Sept. 24, a player posted a list of their takes on the game, and one of them pointed out “Deagle seems to be the most accurate it has ever been.” Another player posted a stellar ace they pulled off with the pistol, adding “Deagle accuracy certainly feels good.”

The first player underlined how everyone is hitting their “one deags” every time the pistol is bought. “I mean EVERYONE is blasting with the deagle. Is it a hitbox thing or is it just the sub-tick accuracy? I’m curious, but it’s definitely VERY noticeable,” they said.

It’s tough to disagree with this sentiment. I’ve never been a Deagle player, but in CS2, it feels easier to play and land crispy headshots. Many others have been feeling the same judging by my games.

CS2 players on Reddit agree, and their sentiment is similar to ours. “Honestly, it feels too good. I also suddenly became a god with it in CS2 compared to CSGO. Almost feels like they made the bullets bigger or something,” one player said.

Despite the release hopefully coming on Wednesday, players should expect another slate of changes from Valve. There are a number of features players want fixed, so it’s likely some of them will get tweaked with the release patch.

