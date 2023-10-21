CS2 player suggests one weird trick to remove hated sub-tick system

Counter-Strike 2‘s move to the sub-tick servers has had fans furious since the game was released. One redditor thinks they’ve found a solution to the problem, but it will come at the expense of your computer’s performance.

“So how do we disable subtick altogether? Just don’t give it frames in-between…Can’t sub-tick if there are no frames between ticks,” they wrote. The console command they claim works is “fps_max 64,” which will cap your frames per second at a far lower level than most players with high-end rigs are used to. Apparently, each server tick is tied to each individual frame rate, and slowing your FPS intentionally creates a substantially more stable experience.

To be clear, I play on a low-end computer with parts that are nearing half a decade old. I’m also on a 60hz monitor, something I plan on remedying soon. I tested the fix, and it seems like mostly a placebo effect to me, as I can’t notice anything glaringly different. However, it’s possible that players with top-of-the-line computers will notice much more consistent results in hit registration and movement. Several redditors tested the command, and the results were mixed; Some said it didn’t help and some claim that the game is now fixed for them.

Either way, Valve needs to get the back end of CS2 working correctly soon. Counter-Strike is a game of milliseconds and pixel-precise movement, so much so that players can notice and highlight when jump heights are inconsistent with each separate keystroke. Meanwhile, the devs have gone so far as to delete alias commands that removed the subtick effect from player movement. CS fans have been waiting for the upgrade to the Source 2 engine for around a decade: But clearly, this hasn’t been the perfect launch that they have hoped for.

