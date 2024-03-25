Category:
Counter-Strike

CS2 offseason ends early for Liquid after M80 and Complexity drop out of IEM Chengdu

A chance to get back in form sooner than later.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 03:21 pm
Team Liquid after a win at the Americas RMR for the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Photo via PGL

After a major disappointment, the Team Liquid CS2 roster assembled at the end of 2023 is being pressed back into action earlier than expected.

Recommended Videos

The North American presence at IEM Chengdu has been drastically changed with both M80 Esports and Complexity withdrawing from the CS2 tournament beginning on April 8, and both Team Liquid and Wildcard replacing them.

While Complexity is dealing with the disappointment of failing to make it to the PGL Copenhagen playoffs after three straight losses in the Elimination Stage, Liquid’s disappointment is arguably greater as the roster considered one of the best in NA on paper was not even able to make the Major. Liquid fell to Complexity in the final round of the Americas RMR, missing the Major for the first time since PGL Krakow 2017 after eight straight appearances.

Both Liquid fans and the team itself were dismayed when they fell short of reaching PGL Copenhagen. Liquid said on Twitter/X after its elimination that it “built this team to win championships and have failed to qualify for the most important one of the year.” Before today’s IEM Chengdu announcement, Liquid’s next scheduled appearance wasn’t until ESL Pro League season 19 at the end of April.

In China, Liquid will have to deal with several teams still in contention for the PGL Copenhagen Major title, including FaZe, G2, MOUZ, and Cloud9. In its post today, though, Liquid said the players are “eager for another chance to prove [themselves].”

Liquid will have plenty of chances to get back into form at IEM Chengdu, ESL Pro League, IEM Dallas, and numerous other events before the Americas RMR qualifiers for the next Major, the Perfect World Shanghai Major, later this year.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Brutal CS2 crash costs Virtus.pro a spot in the PGL Copenhagen playoffs
Jame and Virtus.pro competing at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Brutal CS2 crash costs Virtus.pro a spot in the PGL Copenhagen playoffs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 24, 2024
Read Article EliGE drags Complexity and NA within striking distance of CS2 Copenhagen Major playoffs
ElIGE competing with Complexity at the PGL Copenhagen Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
EliGE drags Complexity and NA within striking distance of CS2 Copenhagen Major playoffs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Brutal CS2 crash costs Virtus.pro a spot in the PGL Copenhagen playoffs
Jame and Virtus.pro competing at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Brutal CS2 crash costs Virtus.pro a spot in the PGL Copenhagen playoffs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 24, 2024
Read Article EliGE drags Complexity and NA within striking distance of CS2 Copenhagen Major playoffs
ElIGE competing with Complexity at the PGL Copenhagen Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
EliGE drags Complexity and NA within striking distance of CS2 Copenhagen Major playoffs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 21, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.