CS2 offseason ends early for Liquid after M80 and Complexity drop out of IEM Chengdu

After a major disappointment, the Team Liquid CS2 roster assembled at the end of 2023 is being pressed back into action earlier than expected.

The North American presence at IEM Chengdu has been drastically changed with both M80 Esports and Complexity withdrawing from the CS2 tournament beginning on April 8, and both Team Liquid and Wildcard replacing them.

Team Liquid CS will be attending #IEM Chengdu 🫡



Due to teams being replaced, we'll fill in for M80 when the tournament kicks off on April 8th. We're eager for another chance to prove ourselves.



Time to get back on LAN #LetsGoLiquid https://t.co/bAfo7gk2ur — Team Liquid CS (@TeamLiquidCS) March 25, 2024

While Complexity is dealing with the disappointment of failing to make it to the PGL Copenhagen playoffs after three straight losses in the Elimination Stage, Liquid’s disappointment is arguably greater as the roster considered one of the best in NA on paper was not even able to make the Major. Liquid fell to Complexity in the final round of the Americas RMR, missing the Major for the first time since PGL Krakow 2017 after eight straight appearances.

Both Liquid fans and the team itself were dismayed when they fell short of reaching PGL Copenhagen. Liquid said on Twitter/X after its elimination that it “built this team to win championships and have failed to qualify for the most important one of the year.” Before today’s IEM Chengdu announcement, Liquid’s next scheduled appearance wasn’t until ESL Pro League season 19 at the end of April.

In China, Liquid will have to deal with several teams still in contention for the PGL Copenhagen Major title, including FaZe, G2, MOUZ, and Cloud9. In its post today, though, Liquid said the players are “eager for another chance to prove [themselves].”

Liquid will have plenty of chances to get back into form at IEM Chengdu, ESL Pro League, IEM Dallas, and numerous other events before the Americas RMR qualifiers for the next Major, the Perfect World Shanghai Major, later this year.

