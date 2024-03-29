CS2 Major match interrupted due to people running on stage

Two men ran on stage during the G2 Esports vs. MOUZ quarterfinal at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major today, interrupting the match. They were immediately taken down by the event’s security crew, handcuffed, and taken off stage.

The two people who ran on stage did bring down the CS2 Major’s trophy, which was on display in the center of the stage. The interruption to the match also forced the players off-stage, though they came back after about a 20-minute break.

The men are allegedly involved with a betting site called CSGOEmpire, who took credit for these actions on Twitter/X. “My Kick got taken down when the heat started,” the tweet reads. “Some of our men are on the ground in handcuffs. But we fucking did it, boys.”

Minutes prior to the situation unfolding, CSGOEmpire posted a blog post titled “The War We Wage.” In it, the people behind the site claim G2’s cooperation with a betting partner, CSGORoll, is fraudulent. “They are directly complicit in getting victims to lose millions of dollars to yet another scam,” the blog post reads. “G2 must stop promoting scam casinos immediately, especially scam casinos that steal user balances and run a ponzi scheme.” Additionally, pamphlets about G2 and CSGORoll’s partnership were given out to people in the Royal Arena on March 29. They called for Alban Dechelotte, G2’s CEO, to cancel the partnership and step down from his role.

These were given out to fans in the Royal Arena. Photo by Mateusz Miter

The community isn’t happy about the situation, calling out CSGOEmpire. “Pieces of shit you are, nothing more. Pointing fingers at others, while doing the same shit,” Natus Vincere’s jL wrote. Many other players, community figures, and casters expressed similar feelings.

PGL just issued a statement about the situation, saying “our event experienced an attempted disruption. We temporarily halted the match to ensure everyone’s safety. The individuals involved were removed by the police. We will be pressing charges against the disruptors.”

