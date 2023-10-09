CS2 cheaters are becoming so rampant one of them shared their hack mid-game

Cheaters remain a prevalent issue among the Counter-Strike 2 community. On Oct. 8, one player shared a clip on Reddit where an enemy cheater had sent a working link to their hacks mid-match.

During the game on Anubis, the T side players were begging an enemy player called hines to stop cheating. But, the CT actually shared a link to the wallhack they’d been using in that game. The player who recorded the clip launched the link on their second monitor, and it showed the exact positions of all five Terrorists in real time.

Although we admire the player’s bravery to follow this link, we advise you not to do so in the future if you’ve found yourself in such a situation. The link has a sketchy name, “kiddyboxer,” and we wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out to be a virus or some kind of harassing software.

All in all, though, it underlines the scale of cheating issues in CS2. Since the game’s release on Sept. 27, players have been providing tons of feedback to Valve, including fps drops, bugged hitboxes, and even the ability to purchase some items for free. While all of them are significant and should be taken seriously, cheaters have also become a running issue.

The developers will have tons of work this week if they want these issues sorted in time for the first tier one CS2 tournament. IEM Sydney 2023 is scheduled to begin next Monday, Oct. 16, and it’s going to kick-start CS’ esports scene into CS2. Many professionals believe the game isn’t ready for being played competitively. However, some of them also think there’s no better way of highlighting its issues than forcing pros to play it.

