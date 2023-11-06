CS Asia Championships 2023: Scores, schedule, results

Five of Europe’s best CS2 teams have traveled to Shanghai, China to compete alongside three local squads at the $500,000 CS Asia Championships, also known as CAC, from Nov. 7 to 12.

FaZe Clan will have the opportunity to win their second big LAN event in CS2 after their IEM Sydney triumph in October, while ENCE, MOUZ, Astralis, Ninjas in Pyjamas, TYLOO, Lynn Vision, and Wings Up will try to win their first big tournament in the new game. The group stage will use the double-elimination format and the three best teams from each group will carry on to the playoffs, which will use a single-elimination format.

As you can imagine, the CS Asia Championships’ matches will start considerably late in the West, especially for North American and South American fans. The best way to keep track of what’s happening in the CS Asia Championships is by checking the schedule, results, and scores for the competition, which we’ll update daily in this article.

CS Asia Championships 2023 group stage brackets

Will we see some upsets from the Chinese teams? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Liquipedia

CS Asia Championships 2023 group stage schedule, scores, and results

All match times are listed in Central Time and are susceptible to delays.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

10pm: ENCE vs. TYLOO Winner advances to the group A upper bracket final, loser drops to the elimination match.

11:30pm: Astralis vs Lynn Vision Winner advances to group A upper-bracket final, loser drops to the elimination match.



Wednesday, Nov. 8

1am: Group A upper bracket final Winner advances to the semifinals, loser advances to the quarterfinals.

4am: Group A elimination match Winner advances to the quarterfinals, loser is eliminated.

10pm: MOUZ vs. Wings Up Winner advances to the group B upper bracket final, loser drops to the elimination match.

11:30pm: FaZe vs. NiP Winner advances to the group B upper bracket final, loser drops to the elimination match.



Thursday, Nov. 9