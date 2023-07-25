Cryptic message on Vertigo leaves CS2 players with more questions than answers 

Who is Magnar and why is he so mean?

A CS2 player found a secret message on the A bombsite of Vertigo on July 24 that has left the community wondering what it means.

A player called FutureDequei didn’t know the meaning of the message but as soon as the screenshot was uploaded to Reddit, other CS2 players started to chime in and crack the code.

It’s nearly impossible to fully understand what the message says, but Redditors suggested it reads as follows: “My name is Jacob. I work with Magnar. He’s a buttface mean guy, please help. He doesn’t give me bathroom breaks until I finish these props. If this liquid comes into contact with you, panic and run.”

This type of message resonates well with Vertigo because the map features a couple of portable toilets and is basically a construction site.

The community also found out that the name Magnar on the message might be referring to Magnar Jenssen, who’s a former level designer at Valve. It still remains to be seen who Jacob is, however.

Vertigo was added to the CS2 beta alongside Nuke on July 17 and didn’t feature any major changes, so it’s actually quite surprising that the developers added an Easter egg like this.

To find this message yourself, buy a scoped rifle such as the AWP, Scout, or one of the two automatic snipers, and aim towards one of the crates of the A bombsite of Vertigo while zoomed in.

Unfortunately, this message has only been added to CS2, so you won’t be able to find it in CS:GO. If you still don’t have access to the CS2 beta, it’s likely you’ll first get to play the game once it fully launches this summer.

