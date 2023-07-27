Counter-Strike players desperately want this ‘dream’ feature in CS2

The Counter-Strike community wants to see one healthy addition to Counter-Strike 2, and even we think it would vastly improve the experience.

Players discussed the idea to add a selection of matchmaking regions and primary languages to CS2 on July 26 on Reddit. They believe it would be a “dream” addition for many reasons, most importantly to avoid being connected to a region where they would have a high ping.

This feature would be most helpful for European players, where there are numerous languages and servers. Some players claimed the language option would be pointless, but many quickly pointed out there is an issue in Europe with finding a full matchmaking team that communicates in English. “You have no idea of the pain,” one player claimed.

Teamplay and communication are pivotal in CS, but there are often many language barriers. Image via Valve

Every European CS:GO player knows the pain when you connect to a matchmaking game, and it turns out your team speaks five different languages and aren’t willing to switch to English. On top of that, in the CS community, there is a meme of getting toxic Russian players, who only want to “rush B.” This made some players wish “for Russians to have their own servers.”

Either way, there are toxic people in every region, butwe can’t help but feel like these two options would be a good addition to CS2. Although some players also see some issues with it.

“The downside of the server choice is that other people can pick ones that are far away from them geographically,” one player wrote. “The language stuff is 100% definitely needed, but instead of a primary/secondary language it should be you tick what languages you’re happy to matchmake with,” they added.

CS2 was scheduled to release this summer, but with July nearing its end and no fresh information, its launch has become a huge question mark.

