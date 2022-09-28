Counter-Strike: Global Offensive sees map changes in 1.38.4.4 update

Update 1.38.4.4 of CS:GO might be small, but the patch will impact Anubis players. Fans of the map will undoubtedly be glad about the Sept. 27 changes.

There have been a few changes to improve gameplay throughout the sandstone-covered map, including enhancements to grenade physics, boosts, and clipping issues.

Anubis changes

Here’s a list of all the changes on Anubis the CS:GO developers have provided:

Added nade clips on mid-bridge to prevent grenades from getting stuck.

Fixed nade physics on stairs in the sewer.

Fixed boost near the canal.

Added collision to large stone blocks above the canal.

Clipping and visual polish.

Anubis might not be in the professional map pool, but it’s stood the test of time among the collection of maps in Counter-Strike history.

The bomb-defusal map was introduced in 2020 and was originally placed in the Scrimmage game mode with its eventual transition into the competitive map pool only 10 days after its introduction.

After a year, the map was removed for changes to be made, with its re-introduction happening during the CS:GO 10-year birthday event in August 2022.

If the map’s player count increases, Anubis might have a chance to make it into the professional map pool. Valve looks like it’s making the map a priority with all the updates it’s been receiving.