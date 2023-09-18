Counter-Strike fan wastes 4 of the most expensive stickers ever in incredibly bad craft

They're so expensive you could buy a house with them.

A Counter-Strike skin collector virtually threw four EMS One Katowice 2014 Titan holo stickers—which cost around $80,000 each—in the trash after applying the stickers to a gun nowhere near that value.

The skin in question is a Factory New M4A1-S Prinstream StatTrack. Once you apply a sticker to a gun in CS:GO or CS2, there’s no way to undo it unless you scrape it.

The Titan holo stickers are so rare that collectors almost never apply them to weapons and keep them in their inventory instead. The person who made this craft is a Chinese CS trader with an inventory worth $2 million, according to Jake Lucky.

A Chinese CS trader just applied $320,000 in Titan Katowice stickers to this M4A1-S…



— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 17, 2023

While part of the community ignored the fact the Titan holo stickers are too valuable assets to be wasted and said the M4A1-S Printstream looks beautiful, most people slammed the Chinese trader for doing this. The stickers suffer a massive devaluation once you apply them to weapons because whoever buys them can’t take them off.

“Economists will be studying this one for a while,” Ghost Gaming’s content creator DuckyTheGamer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “[I] didn’t think we’d see another Titan holo craft for a while, bro dropped a house onto a m4 printstream,” a fan added.

The last time someone made a Titan holo craft before this was in January 2022 with an AK-47 Case Hardened Blue Gem, according to skin collector Ra. This shows how rare it is for skin collectors to waste expensive stickers like the Titan holo.

Skin and sticker collection have been a trend during CS:GO and it looks like that will continue in CS2 as Valve will keep adding cosmetics to the game.

