Copenhagen Flames signs Assassin’s female CS:GO lineup

Copenhagen Flames has signed Assassin’s CS:GO lineup, one of the best female rosters in the world, the organization announced today.

Ksenia “vilga” Kluenkova, Alyona “Candy” Kuvaeva, Michaela “mimi” Lintrup, Kelly “KllyVe” Verhaegen, and Vicky “vic” Dose have been invited to play at the next big female tournament, DreamHack Showdown, from July 5 to 7.

Their last appearance was in April during Copenhagen Games 2019 Female, where they beat Wildfire, plan-B, and Dignitas before losing to CLG Red in the grand finals.

Since then, the team replaced Klaudia Beczkiewicz with vic earlier this month after Klaudia decided to take a break from the competitive scene. Copenhagen Flames will compete against seven other female teams at DreamHack Showdown.

Besides the $100,000 prize pool, the tournament will give the grand champion a spot at DreamHack Open Rotterdam in October. That tournament will feature seven male teams and the winner of DreamHack Showdown. This should be a great opportunity for a female team to test their game against some good male lineups and get more visibility in the Counter-Strike ecosystem.

Copenhagen Flames will play against some of the better female teams at DreamHack Showdown, including CLG Red, Dignitas, and Besiktas.