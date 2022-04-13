Complexity secure spot at PGL Antwerp Major

Complexity have qualified for the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of 2022, following a victory against Brazilian team São Caetano in the 2-1 pool of the Swiss system stage of the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament today.

The squad led by South African captain Johnny “JT” Theodosiou breezed past São Caetano in the two maps they played, Inferno (16-5) and Overpass (16-5). The Brazilians did not feel comfortable in the series at any moment and were easy prey for Michael “Grim” Wince, Ricky “floppy” Kemery, and JT himself. These three players combined for 114 frags, which is 18 more than all of São Caetano’s players together.

With this victory, Complexity have become the first North American team to qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major and the fourth overall. The Texas-based organization will return to a Valve-sponsored event after missing the PGL Stockholm Major in 2021 when it still housed an international lineup. São Caetano, on the other hand, will be fighting to avoid elimination tomorrow.

There are just two Major spots left up for grabs at the Americas RMR and two North American teams, Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses, will battle for one of them today. The loser of the encounter will be relegated to the 2-2 pool and will have to win one match to advance to the play-in, where just one out of three squads will qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major.