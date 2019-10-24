Complexity lost to ATK on Nuke in the most absurd way

ATK beat Complexity 16-14 on Nuke yesterday in the ECS North America season eight, week four semifinals. But the way in which ATK won the CS:GO map was more shocking than the end result.

ATK had a 15-14 lead, but Complexity basically had the last round in the bag since they had a four-vs-one man advantage. But then, ATK’s Johnny “JT” Theodosiou popped out of the A bombsite vents and stole the round from Complexity.

JT (CT) wins the 1vs4 time limited pre-plant situation with the help of the round timer Clip of FACEIT TV Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by cshighlights

JT got some perfect timing, but Complexity played the situation poorly. Rory “dephh” Jackson even hit his teammate, Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan, with a knife. With time running out, William “RUSH” Wierzba and Benjamin “blameF” Bremer had to chase JT since they wouldn’t be able to plant the bomb anymore. Time expired and ATK won the round and map.

This error doesn’t take away from ATK’s performance, however, especially since they were in front for most of the map. Ricky “floppy” Kemery had an outstanding match, finishing with 30 kills and almost 100 average damage per round (ADR).

Losing the map in that fashion may have affected Complexity’s mindset. BlameF’s team got demolished on Inferno, the second map. ATK won it 16-2 and will play against Team Liquid for a spot in the ECS season eight finals.

This win against Complexity could give ATK some extra confidence, but they have the tough task of trying to beat North America’s best team. The game is set to happen today at 4pm CT.