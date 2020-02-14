Complexity fall short of ESL One Rio Major after disastrous showing in open qualifiers

Complexity, one of the most expensive CS:GO rosters in the world, will not compete at the ESL One Rio Major in May, the first of 2020.

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer, Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke, William “RUSH” Wierzba, and Owen “oBo” Schlatter were upset by SMASH today at the last European open qualifier for the Rio Major. The international squad lost 2-1 in the semifinals. Had they won, they would’ve advanced to the closed qualifiers.

Complexity had a 14-11 advantage in Inferno, the last map of the series, but lost all five remaining rounds. The players and owner Jason Lake expressed their frustration after the game.

“I’m so fucking sad… Don’t even know what to say,” blameF tweeted.

Will on Twitter That one fucking hurt. Out of contention for the Rio Major. GG to @smashesportsgg.

Jason Lake on Twitter Long live online qualis. 🙃

Complexity attended three out of the four European open qualifiers for the Rio Major. BlameF and crew lost to BIG in the semifinals of the first one and were surprisingly knocked out by PACT in the second one. Complexity didn’t attend the third qualifier because they were playing at BLAST Premier Spring Series instead.

Although there are several good European teams playing the open qualifiers, Complexity were expected to advance to the closed qualifiers, especially after defeating Astralis and Vitality—two of the best CS:GO teams in the world last weekend at BLAST.

This elimination will hurt Complexity’s plans, but there is still plenty of Counter-Strike to be played in 2020. Complexity are one of the confirmed teams to attend DreamHack Open Anaheim, which will start next week on Friday, Feb. 21.