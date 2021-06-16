Coldzera’s CS:GO settings and crosshair

Your settings will have an important role when it comes to getting better in CS:GO. Playing in optimal conditions will be to your advantage while building your muscle memory and giving yourself the best chances.
Most settings will depend on your personal preference, however, and it may take time to find out what works for you. Considering professional players spend a decent amount of time optimizing their settings, you can always use their settings as an example to kickstart your journey. When it comes to picking who to imitate, the two-time Major champion coldzera is a solid choice.
Crowned as the best Counter-Strike player in the world in 2016 and 2017, coldzera’s gameplay is the perfect combination of brains and reflexes. The legend of coldzera wasn’t written in a day, however. Coldzera has been involved in CS:GO’s competitive scene since the early 2010s and one couldn’t begin to count the hours he must have spent practicing CS:GO. While mirroring his settings won’t turn you into coldzera’s heir, they may improve your gameplay experience for the better.
Coldzera’s mouse settings
Coldzera’s mouse settings
Coldzera’s crosshair settings
- cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_b 165; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;
Coldzera’s viewmodel settings
- viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 1; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
Coldzera’s cl_bob settings
- cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;