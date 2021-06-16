Coldzera’s CS:GO settings and crosshair

Your settings will have an important role when it comes to getting better in CS:GO. Playing in optimal conditions will be to your advantage while building your muscle memory and giving yourself the best chances.

Most settings will depend on your personal preference, however, and it may take time to find out what works for you. Considering professional players spend a decent amount of time optimizing their settings, you can always use their settings as an example to kickstart your journey. When it comes to picking who to imitate, the two-time Major champion coldzera is a solid choice.

Crowned as the best Counter-Strike player in the world in 2016 and 2017, coldzera’s gameplay is the perfect combination of brains and reflexes. The legend of coldzera wasn’t written in a day, however. Coldzera has been involved in CS:GO’s competitive scene since the early 2010s and one couldn’t begin to count the hours he must have spent practicing CS:GO. While mirroring his settings won’t turn you into coldzera’s heir, they may improve your gameplay experience for the better.

Coldzera’s mouse settings

DPI 800 Sensitivity 1.10 eDPI 880 Polling Rate 500 Hz Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Mouse Acceleration Off Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Off Zowie ZA12-B White

Coldzera’s mouse settings

Resolution 1280 x 960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Refresh Rate 240 Hz Scaling Mode Stretched Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 91 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Laptop Power Savings Disabled Global Shadow Quality Very Low Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multi-core Rendering Enabled Multi-sampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 2x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080TI

Coldzera’s crosshair settings

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_b 165; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

Coldzera’s viewmodel settings

viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 1; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

Coldzera’s cl_bob settings

cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Coldzera’s monitor settings