Cloud9’s TenZ breaks aim challenge world record in CS:GO

Cloud9 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player TenZ has broken the world record for one of the game’s aim challenge. He finished it in 28 seconds and 165 milliseconds, putting his score at the top of the leaderboards with a nearly perfect run.

He needed several attempts to break the world record, but he eventually pulled off all shots of the map in the optimal way, like hitting two bots with a single Desert Eagle shot at the beginning and eliminating all of them with a single shot.

TenZ aim challenge record Clip of TenZ Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by Alistilla

Other professional CS:GO players play this map for fun and try to break personal records, but TenZ was instead focusing on breaking the world record last night. He even tried to break his own new record a few attempts later, but failed and decided it was enough for the day.

TenZ has recently joined the renewed Cloud9 CS:GO roster, who will try to revitalize the organization’s name in the scene. The team changed four of its five players since June, when only Timothy “autimatic” Ta stayed on the team. Tenz joined him along with Damian “daps” Steele, Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas, and Kenneth “koosta” Suen, and the team has yet to play a big tournament.

Cloud9’s latest tournament with this renewed roster with TenZ placed fourth in the BLAST Pro Series Los Angeles 2019 with two losses, two draws, and one win. The team won’t be at the upcoming Starladder Major 2019.

TenZ’s record in the aim challenge map is impressive and shows that his individual performance might be at a good level for future professional matches, but fans have yet to see how this skill will translate into a real professional match in a big CS:GO tournament.