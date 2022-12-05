Cloud9 reportedly looking to replace one CS:GO player

Cloud9 is reportedly poised to make a major change to its CS:GO roster.

The squad is aiming to replace Timofey “interz” Yakushin, according to a report from HLTV today. The information was first made public by CIS leaker Alexey “OverDrive” Birukov and is said to be confirmed by multiple HLTV sources.

The American organization is yet to confirm the change, but it reportedly has a few players in mind that could replace interz. Igor “Forester” Bezotecheskiy, Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev, and Timur “buster” Tulepov are all candidates.

The former is currently playing under Entropiq’s banner, though he was put on a transfer list on Oct. 13. When it comes to SANJI and buster, the duo have been sitting on Virtus Pro’s bench after being sidelined in October, and May, respectively. Virtus Pro roster isn’t likely to make any changes since the team, playing under the name of Outsiders, recently claimed the IEM Rio Major tile.

If the interz change comes to fruition, it would be the first shift in the lineup since July 2020, when Abay “HObbit” was added to the roster. Since then, the squad played under Gambit Youngsters, Gambit, Players, and most recently, Cloud9.

C9 didn’t find much success in the second half of the 2022 season. They reached the semifinals at the ESL Pro League Season 16 but were defeated in the Rio Major’s quarterfinals. In the first half, they won IEM Dallas 2022 but fell short in PGL Antwerp Major and other significant events.