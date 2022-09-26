The final matches of Counter Strike’s ESL Pro League Season 16 group stages have completed and Group D gave fans no surprises.

Team Liquid and FURIA have progressed to the playoffs with the CIS Cloud 9 roster topping the group and paving their way to the quarterfinals. Team Liquid needed this win to cement their way into the playoffs and, fortunately for the North American squad, they were successful, beating Cloud 9 with a 2-0 scoreline.

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis had a monster showing on both maps, leading the charge alongside Keith “NAF” Markovic on Inferno, beating the CIS roster 16-10. The map featured some highlight reel clutches from the Latvian star, with an incredible one vs. three with 12 remaining HP setting the groundwork for the rest of Liquid’s T side.

YEKINDAR brought his star performance to Overpass, where he absolutely dominated Cloud 9, single-handedly taking the match to overtime and carrying the roster with 41 kills at the end of the 19-17 scoreline.

In other parts of the bracket, Eternal Fire made quick work of Movistar Riders; the Turkish team took the Portuguese squad down with a dominant 2-0 scoreline.

Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş put Eternal Fire on his back and smashed Movistar on Vertigo, winning 16-9. The series’ second map, Overpass, was the aftershock to the earthquake and the team took Movistar down with ease, 16-5.

FURIA picked up the pace in their last matches against Evil Geniuses, with a 2-0 scoreline and an overall solid performance from the Brazilian squad.

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato took it upon himself to ensure there was no chance of an upset from Evil Geniuses, topping the leaderboard on both maps. While Overpass, at 16-11, was a strong showing from KSCERATO, he was able to pull out some flashier plays on Nuke, which ended 16-12

The playoff brackets have been drawn, with some incredibly dangerous matchups starting the carnage for the last stage of the tournament.