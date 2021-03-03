Challengermode will host NA open qualifiers for BLAST Spring Showdown

The road to the sole North American spot at the BLAST Spring Showdown CS:GO event will run through an extended open qualifier system run by Challengermode.

Three open qualifier tournaments will take place throughout March and the winner of each one will advance to a closed qualifier. All of the open qualifiers will be single-elimination brackets. The closed qualifier will take place at the end of March and will feature the three open winners and five invited teams.

Both Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid won't be participating in the NA closed qualifier since they've both qualified for either the Spring Showdown or the Spring Finals.

Liquid are already a part of the 16-team pool at the Spring Showdown, along with Astralis, G2, MIBR, OG, and Team Vitality. The Showdown will also feature a couple of invited teams, as well as teams from various regional qualifiers, including NA. The Showdown is a single-elimination tournament and the top-two teams will join the field at the Spring Finals.

EG have already qualified for the Spring Finals in June, along with Complexity, Na'Vi, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FaZe Clan, and BIG.

The first open qualifier for the North American closed qualifier for the Spring Showdown begins on March 7.