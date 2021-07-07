Case Esports benches its entire CS:GO roster

The organization owned by the Real Madrid soccer star Casemiro will look for a new squad.

Case Esports has placed its CS:GO lineup on the bench with immediate effect ahead of the RTP Arena Cup 2021, the Iberian qualifier for BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, the organization announced today.

The organization that belongs to Casemiro, a star soccer player for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, entered professional esports in October 2020 with an all-Brazilian CS:GO lineup made up of Vinicius “⁠n1ssim⁠” Pereira, Denis “dzt” Fischer, Paulo “land1n” Felipe, Felipe Delboni, and Yan “yepz” Pedretti. The quintet was brought to Madrid to compete in European tournaments and was coached by the Spanish skipper Fernando “goblaNz” Peramo.

The team was assembled with the goal of quickly rising through the Spanish CS:GO scene and securing spots at notable international tournaments. But they never really had good results and failed to take down local teams, such as Movistar Riders and SAW.

Case, though, won’t leave the scene for much longer. The Madrid-based organization is already looking for a new lineup and should announce its next roster in the coming weeks.

If Case is still interested in fielding a Brazilian team, there are some great players who are inactive at the moment, such as the two-time Major winner Marcelo “coldzera” David. There’s also the possibility that the org could try to sign O PLANO, a non-sponsored Brazilian team that’s competing in North America and features names like Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe, Henrique “HEN1” Teles, Alencar “trk” Rossato, and Vinicius “vsm” Moreira.