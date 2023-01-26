CadiaN pulls off incredible 1-vs-5 clutch at BLAST Spring Groups

Casper “cadiaN” Møller is known for producing outstanding clutches in CS:GO, and on Jan. 25, he pulled off another one.

CadiaN and Heroic were playing Team Vitality during BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2023. On Nuke, the Danish in-game leader was left alone in a one-vs-five scenario, but he managed to pull through and recorded his first clutch of 2023.

Leading up to the play, Heroic tried to claim the B bomb site, though, Vitality’s defense was strong, eliminating every player but cadiaN. The IGL then claimed two quick kills on the bomb site, killing players who were occupied with cadiaN’s teammates.

The 27-year-old then picked up the bomb and killed another enemy who was peaking him from Ramp. When he grabbed the package, he quickly checked vents, where another Vitality player was waiting. CadiaN’s quick AWP skills and game sense allowed him to win this duel as well.

After planting the bomb, cadiaN found himself in a tough position, having to check every choke point. The last man standing on the Vitality side, however, quickly revealed himself, and taking him out was a piece of cake for cadiaN, who was in a favorable position.

The Dane is known for producing incredible CS:GO clutches. He also pulled off a one-vs-four clutch during the final of ESL Pro League Season 13, which secured Heroic a trophy.

Despite the clutch, it wasn’t enough for Heroic to win the series. The team ended up losing 2-1.