Cache will receive more changes prior to its October release

More changes will be coming to the Cache remake in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Map creators Shawn “FMPONE” Snelling and Sal “Volcano” Garozzo listened to feedback from pro players at ESL One New York this weekend and they intend on implementing a lot more fixes to the map. The changes will likely be added prior to the release of the Cache remake on Oct. 10.
Most notably, color saturation of textures on the map will be reduced by about 10 to 20 percent since a large majority of pros adjust and stack their in-game digital vibrance in their NVIDIA and monitor settings. This is an easy fix to accomplish, according to FMPONE.
Here’s a full list of changes that pros recommended throughout the weekend. Players from teams like FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, and ENCE were among the names noted in FMPONE’s change list.
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev’s graffiti
- APC peek jump
- APC crouch
- B main wallbang
- A site catwalk railing
- Tree room one-way
- Garage CT mid spam
- A site pole move
- Gap in A site by sign boost
- Pip boost plausibility floor (possibly on B site?)
- Dumpster boost
- Lamp wall spammable
- Lockers crouch jump
- Antenna at A site
- Toxic barrels on B site
- Re-texture edge at B site corner
- Mid spool smooth clipping
- Truck wheel
- Vent stuck spot
- Highway railing fade
- CT van infinite fall
- Glass wall A site edge
- Crossbar on CT mid gate
- FPS boost
Cache will be much more competitive when it makes its return to professional play in October thanks to the community feedback and the developer changes.