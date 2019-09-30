Cache will receive more changes prior to its October release

More changes will be coming to the Cache remake in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Map creators Shawn “FMPONE” Snelling and Sal “Volcano” Garozzo listened to feedback from pro players at ESL One New York this weekend and they intend on implementing a lot more fixes to the map. The changes will likely be added prior to the release of the Cache remake on Oct. 10.

Most notably, color saturation of textures on the map will be reduced by about 10 to 20 percent since a large majority of pros adjust and stack their in-game digital vibrance in their NVIDIA and monitor settings. This is an easy fix to accomplish, according to FMPONE.

Here’s a full list of changes that pros recommended throughout the weekend. Players from teams like FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, and ENCE were among the names noted in FMPONE’s change list.

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev’s graffiti

APC peek jump

APC crouch

B main wallbang

A site catwalk railing

Tree room one-way

Garage CT mid spam

A site pole move

Gap in A site by sign boost

Pip boost plausibility floor (possibly on B site?)

Dumpster boost

Lamp wall spammable

Lockers crouch jump

Antenna at A site

Toxic barrels on B site

Re-texture edge at B site corner

Mid spool smooth clipping

Truck wheel

Vent stuck spot

Highway railing fade

CT van infinite fall

Glass wall A site edge

Crossbar on CT mid gate

FPS boost

Cache will be much more competitive when it makes its return to professional play in October thanks to the community feedback and the developer changes.