Hacker takes over YouTube channel of CS:GO legend

The official YouTube channel of Brazilian CS:GO AWPer FalleN has been hacked today and is currently streaming cryptocurrency content in an attempt to scam his followers. There are over 600 people watching the livestream.

FalleN is already aware that his channel has been hacked and is taking active steps to recover it. “[My] YouTube was hacked, I’m trying to recover access. Be careful with the scam live stream,” FalleN said.

YouTube foi hackeado, tentando recuperar acesso. Cuidado com a live de scam. — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) January 20, 2023

FalleN has over 1.3 million of subscribers on his YouTube channel and has been uploading content almost daily. He uses his channel to upload highlight reels, matches against popular Brazilian streamers, series such as his Silver to Global, and tips to get better at CS:GO. The last video FalleN posted was the best moments of his team Imperial vs. 00 Nation, which Imperial won and qualified for ESL Pro League season 17.

The hacker hasn’t deleted any of FalleN’s content nor uploaded a video. The godfather of Brazilian Counter-Strike created the channel “fallenINSIDER” on Oct. 11, 2011, when he was still playing Counter-Strike: 1.6 professionally. His channel has over 206 million views in 11 years.

It’s likely that the hacker will keep streaming the cryptocurrency scam as long as FalleN doesn’t get his channel back. So all you can do until the Brazilian recovers his YouTube channel is avoid clicking on any links of that livestream.

After defeating 00 Nation and qualifying for ESL Pro League season 17, FalleN and Imperial are currently practicing to get their new player Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian up to speed in terms of the team’s playstyle, executes, and protocols. He replaced the two-time Major champion fer during the offseason.