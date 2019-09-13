BLAST Pro Series Global CS:GO Final will be held in Bahrain

BLAST Pro Series has finally revealed that its Global CS:GO Final will be in Bahrain. The tournament will run from Dec. 13 to 14 and will feature a $500,000 prize pool to be split among the final four best-performing teams of the BLAST circuit.

“Bahrain is the perfect place to hold the 2019 Global Final,” BLAST Pro Series CEO Robbie Douek said. “There is already a strong and engaged base of fans, an emerging scene of talented young players, and a country famed for its welcoming hospitality.”

BLAST Pro Series on Twitter 12 months 7 tournaments The best CSGO teams in the world… It’s come down to this. The BLAST Pro Series Global Final has found a home. #BLASTProSeries #Bahrain https://t.co/0AG4QJUcAr

As of right now, all seven teams in the circuit have a chance to make it to the Global Final, especially with two more events happening in Moscow today (Sept. 13) and in Copenhagen on Nov. 11.

Team Liquid lead the way right now with 26 circuit points, while Astralis are in hot pursuit in second place with 22 points. Astralis have picked up three tournament wins in the 2019 BLAST circuit: Istanbul, Lisbon, and São Paulo. Meanwhile, Liquid just won their first tournament of the circuit at BLAST Pro Series Los Angeles in July.

As for the rest of the pack, FaZe Clan are in third place with 20 points, Ninjas in Pyjamas have 10 points, and MIBR, Natus Vincere, and Cloud9 all make up the bottom of the group. It’d take an impressive effort from these bottom-three teams to push into the Global Finals, but there’s plenty of time for these rosters to find their form.