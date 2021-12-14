BLAST Premier World Final: Scores, schedule, bracket

Stay up to the date with the last tier-one CS:GO event of 2021.

Eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world will play in the BLAST Premier World Final, the last S-tier event of the year, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tournament will run from Tuesday, Dec. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 19 and will see the eight squads fight for their share of the $1 million prize pool.

Natus Vincere have won all of the tier-one competitions over the few past months, including the PGL Stockholm Major in November. The CIS powerhouse are the undisputed best CS:GO team in the world, but all of the squads at the BLAST Premier World Finals have a chance to put on a good show. G2, Vitality, and Ninjas in Pyjamas are the favorites to take down Na’Vi, while Gambit and Heroic will try to get back to their old form.

The BLAST Premier World Final will use a double-elimination bracket and all matches will be best-of-three series. This tournament, unlike the Fall Final in November, won’t be played in front of a live audience because of the rise of coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Here are the BLAST Premier World Final’s scores, standings, and bracket.

Tournament bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 14

9:30am CT: Na’Vi vs. Liquid (LIVE)

12:30pm CT: Gambit vs. Heroic

Wednesday, Dec. 15

6:30am CT: G2 vs. NiP

9:30pm CT: Vitality vs. Astralis

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round one first match

Thursday, Dec. 16

6:30am CT: Lower bracket round one second match

9:30pm CT: Upper bracket first semifinals

12:30pm CT: Upper bracket second semifinals

Friday, Dec. 17

9:30am CT: Lower bracket second round first match

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket second round second match

Saturday, Dec. 18

9:30am CT: Upper bracket final

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket third round

Sunday, Dec. 19