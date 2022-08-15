BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022: Scores, schedule, bracket

Half of the teams will advance to the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in November.

The 12 CS:GO teams that are partnered with tournament organizer BLAST will soon travel to Copenhagen, Denmark to play in the $177,498 BLAST Premier Fall Groups from Aug. 19 to 28.

The six best teams at this CS:GO tournament will book their spot in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in November at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, while the bottom six will have to attend the Showdown in October and play against 10 other teams for the only two spots left in the Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall Groups’ team list includes some of the best CS:GO teams in the world, such as the PGL Antwerp Major champions FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and G2. The 12 squads have been split into three groups of four each for the start of the tournament, but the competition will also feature a knockout stage that uses a gauntlet-like format that will be seeded in accordance with the results of each group.

Here’s everything you need to know about BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022

You can watch all of the BLAST Premier Fall Groups action on BLAST’s Twitch or YouTube channel. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you just need to know when your favorite teams are playing. Alternatively, there will be separate broadcasts for non-English viewers.

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 starting bracket (Aug. 19 to 21)

Screengrab via Liquipedia

BLAST Premier Fall Groups knockout stage (Aug. 25 to 28)

Screengrab via Liquipedia

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 schedule and results

All times are listed in CT and are susceptible to delays.

Friday, Aug. 19 (Group A)

6am: Vitality vs. OG

7am: NiP vs. Astralis

8:30am: Upper bracket final

9:30am: Lower bracket round one

11am: Lower bracket final

12:30pm: Group final

Saturday, Aug. 20 (Group B)

6am: NAVI vs. Complexity

7am: G2 vs. Liquid

8:30am: Upper bracket final

9:30am: Lower bracket round one

11am: Lower bracket final

12:30pm: Group final

Sunday, Aug. 21 (Group C)