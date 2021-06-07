BLAST Premier expands into new regions for Fall qualifiers

BLAST Premier revealed details regarding the qualifiers for its Fall Showdown tournament, which will be open to over 60 countries, including Brazil and China. Teams from eight different regions will have a chance to earn spots at the main tournament in October, and also claim a $25,000 participation fee.

The qualifiers will be made up of direct invites and teams from open qualifiers that will be accessible to hundreds of teams in each region. 64 CS:GO teams will be directly involved in the finals of the BLAST Premier Qualifying Series across eight events. The Fall qualifiers will feature the following regions: Nordics, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Iberia, North America and the Middle East.

The FALL QUALIFIERS are HERE 💥



🔘 Expanded series covering 5 continents

🔘 From 60 countries, 64 teams will compete

🔘 8 teams will qualify for the Fall Showdown

🔘 Each receiving $25,000 fee



👀📰 Full update: https://t.co/kTjJQY9eRU#BLASTPremier Fall Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/aQAQpw9RDD — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) June 7, 2021

“The Spring qualifiers were a huge success and we are delighted to be able to build on that by expanding into new regions, offering more places in the Fall Showdown, and investing $200,000 via participation fees into these teams’ long-term futures,” BLAST Premier’s commissioner Andrew Haworth said in the official press release.

The Fall qualifiers will consists of eight teams competing in a three-day event organized by a regional partner of BLAST Premier. The qualification for the eight spots will be organized through these partners in the form of existing tournaments, local leagues, open qualifiers and direct invites.

The winners of the Fall qualifiers will earn a spot in the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown and a chance of claiming part of the $162,500 prize pool, with the ultimate aim of progressing to the Fall Final and World Final. Here are the dates for six of the eight Fall qualifiers.