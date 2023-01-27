BLAST Premier comes to North America with 2023 Spring Final

BLAST is bringing its third offline CS:GO tournament to North America with BLAST Premier: Spring Final 2023 in Washington D.C, it was announced today.

The tournament will be held in Entertainment & Sports Arena in the capital of the U.S. It will take place from June 7 to June 11. A prize pool of $425,000 will be up for grabs at the event, with the winner also qualifying for this year’s edition of BLAST Premier: World Final.

BLAST is going back to NA!



Washington, D.C. we are coming for you 🔥#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/TUswSL1VKq — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 27, 2023

So far, three teams have qualified for the Spring Final: Team Vitality, G2 Esports, and FaZe Clan. They did so by topping their respective groups in the currently ongoing BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2023 event. Another three teams will advance to the tournament via Spring Groups 2023, scheduled to finish this Sunday, on Jan. 29.

Two other teams will secure their spot at the event via Spring Showdowns in the Europe and Americas regions.

The show in Washington will be the third BLAST offline event in the region. The organizers previously held BLAST Pro Series Miami 2019 and BLAST Pro Series Los Angeles 2019 in the United States, before turning into BLAST Premier and adding a new yearly format to the competition.

Last year, three teams won three different BLAST events. The Spring Final was claimed by Natus Vincere, with Fall Final and World Final won by Heroic and G2, respectively.