BLAST Premier 2021 to kick off in February

CS:GO tournament organizer BLAST isn’t waiting for the end of the year to start planning the next season of events. The organizer has already laid out its plans for the entire BLAST Premier 2021 season.

As soon as the 2020 season ends on Dec. 18, the best CS:GO teams in the world can start preparing for BLAST Premier 2021, which will begin on Feb. 4.

As of now, the tournament organizer plans to have more than 100 teams in an evolved set of qualifier series and events, with the main 12 BLAST teams returning for another season. This sets the stage for more matches than any previous season, with the potential of 570 hours of CS:GO being played throughout the year.

This new BLAST schedule has been changed, spreading out the competitions to keep players from playing more than two best-of-three matches per day and minimizing conflicts with other events.

“It feels great to bring positive changes to our second year of BLAST Premier as we continue to work for a better schedule for teams, players, and everyone working in the circuit,” BLAST director of product and experience Nicolas Estrup said. “We are committed to helping decrease player burnout and ensure that players have more breaks over the course of a year and have planned our events and dates with this in mind.”

The spring season will run from February to June, while the fall season starts in late August and goes until November. The BLAST Finals once again will conclude in December.

Here’s the full lineup for each portion of the 2021 BLAST Premier season, though it’s still subject to some changes.

Spring season

Feb. 4 to 14

April 12 to 18

June 16 to 20

Fall season

Aug. 26 to Sept. 5

Oct. 12 to 17

Nov. 24 to 28

BLAST Premier Final

Dec. 14 to 18

BLAST will share more information about the 2021 season in the coming weeks ahead of the 2020 Finals in December.