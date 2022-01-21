BlameF’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Photo via Complexity

BlameF is one of the most well-known CS:GO players from Denmark.

He’s been the face of Complexity for two years, leading the team to many A-tier events appearances. Since October 2021, he’s been a part of Astralis and will try to mark 2022 with successes for the popular Danish organization.

BlameF has been a stand-out player for the teams he has represented over the years. In 2020, he was named HLTV’s sixth-best player in the world, while a year later he gained the 13th position in the rankings.

Here’s BlameF’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution1280×960
Texture Quality4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ240
BENQ XL2540

Mouse Settings

DPI400
Sensitivity1.37
eDPI604
Raw InputOn
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1.20
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Video Settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness100 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeAnisotropic 4x
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Trio

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate BlameF’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch options

  • +fps_max 999 -freq 240 -console -novid -tickrate 128 -threads 6 +cl_show_team_equipment 1