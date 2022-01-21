BlameF’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Want to play the game like the pro? Now you have the chance.

BlameF is one of the most well-known CS:GO players from Denmark.

He’s been the face of Complexity for two years, leading the team to many A-tier events appearances. Since October 2021, he’s been a part of Astralis and will try to mark 2022 with successes for the popular Danish organization.

BlameF has been a stand-out player for the teams he has represented over the years. In 2020, he was named HLTV’s sixth-best player in the world, while a year later he gained the 13th position in the rankings.

Here’s BlameF’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 240 BENQ XL2540

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 1.37 eDPI 604 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1.20 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Video Settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Trio

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate BlameF’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch options