BlameF’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

BlameF is one of the most well-known CS:GO players from Denmark.
He’s been the face of Complexity for two years, leading the team to many A-tier events appearances. Since October 2021, he’s been a part of Astralis and will try to mark 2022 with successes for the popular Danish organization.
BlameF has been a stand-out player for the teams he has represented over the years. In 2020, he was named HLTV’s sixth-best player in the world, while a year later he gained the 13th position in the rankings.
Here’s BlameF’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Video Settings
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate BlameF’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 0; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
Launch options
- +fps_max 999 -freq 240 -console -novid -tickrate 128 -threads 6 +cl_show_team_equipment 1